Pump those brakes. Starting September 1, the grace period for automated enforcement locations with the new 40km/h speed limit will end.

The city-wide default speed limit was lowered to 40 km/h for residential and downtown streets at the start of August.

Since the new limits were introduced, a grace period was in effect for automated enforcement locations to help drivers adjust their behaviour.

That grace period is up on Wednesday, when tickets will start being issued for motorists surpassing the 40 km/h speed limit.

Certain streets did retain their 50 kilometres an hour speed limit, based on their design and use.

Funds generated by automated enforcement are part of the Traffic Safety Automated Enforcement Reserve and do not go into general City revenues.

Through the reserve, funds are reinvested back into traffic safety programs, according to the city of Edmonton’s website.