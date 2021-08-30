This week is your last chance to visit Fort Edmonton Park

One of Edmonton’s favourite local places to visit, Fort Edmonton Park, is open this week for its last few days of the summer season.

The park opened its doors for the summer season at the start of July, following years of construction and renovations.

The park is nestled on 64 acres of forested parkland along the river valley, and visitors can experience the history of Edmonton before their very eyes, with a recreation of a fort from 1846 that was on the grounds during that time period, and streets detailing each time period from 1885 to 1920.

A staple of the park is the 1920s-style Ferris wheel, sending visitors soaring above the park for the perfect bird’s-eye view of the area. There are plenty of classic games and carnival food to be had too.

If you are feeling a little more low-key, the Capitol Theatre is the place for you. The theatre is filled with 243 old-fashioned red velvet seats and is a complete recreation of the original theatre from 1929. It’s the perfect spot for a vintage Instagram snapshot too.

The park is open from Wednesday, September 1 until Monday, September 6 from 10 am to 6 pm.

If you miss out on visiting during the summer season, don’t worry. You can visit the park in October for a much spookier reason later this fall: DARK begins at the park on October 7.