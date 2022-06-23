Twice Cream Ice Cream Shop, a new small-batch artisanal concept, is opening soon in Edmonton.

Looking to bring a special kind of ice cream to YEG, this will definitely be a must-try spot once it opens at 10983 127th Street.

Making small-batch artisanal ice cream, Twice Cream has flavours inspired by desserts and ingredients from all over the world.

Some bold flavours will include dark cherry lemon curd, decadent chocolate, maple butter slated walnut, and many more.

Fresh ingredients will always be used to make the different flavours, from high-quality nuts to real bananas, all turned and added by hand. There will be no artificial flavouring here.

The adorable space is small, with a sunny patio outside that includes a picnic table to enjoy your cone or bowl. On the inside, the team is busy installing cabinets and everything else to get the space ready for service.

Stay tuned for updates on the opening of this new sweet shop.

Stop by and grab a cone on the go or a pint of ice cream to enjoy at home.

Twice Cream Ice Cream Shop

Address: 10983 127th Street NW, Edmonton

