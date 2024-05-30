Pedal Pub is launching in Edmonton next month

It’s time to grab some beers and hit the road, YEG! The ultimate party bike, Pedal Pub, is launching in Edmonton just in time for the summer.

Pedal Pub will officially be hitting the road in Edmonton on June 1 and will be available for city tours through the fall.

Pedal Pub’s 15-passenger bikes each have a sound system so riders can listen to their favourite tunes on their journey. The bikes are manned by professional drivers — that is, beerless leaders — who will guide the two-hour tour, which includes pit stops at some of the city’s best bars and breweries.

The tours currently operate one route through YEG’s most beer-centric neighbourhoods, Whyte Avenue and Happy Beer Street. More Pedal Pub routes will be added throughout the summer.

“Edmonton has so many amazing neighbourhoods, and what better way to explore than on a pedal-powered patio in the fresh air, listening to your favourite tunes, surrounded by your friends and family!” said Thalya Joorisity, owner and operator at Pedal Pub Edmonton.

“We’re passionate about creating memorable experiences for our riders, and we’re thrilled that we also get to work with and support so many incredible local businesses.”

Pedal Pubs in Edmonton are available for bookings now.