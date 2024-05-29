Panago is offering $5 pizzas in Edmonton next week

If you’re a pizza fan (and let’s face it, who isn’t?), one Canadian pizza chain is having a huge celebration with cheap pizzas in Edm0nton next week.

Canadian pizza takeout and delivery chain Panago is holding a Customer Appreciation Day across Edmonton on June 4, with $5 pizzas for guests.

Edmontonians can walk into any YEG Panago location between 11 am and 4 pm on June 4 to receive a medium Cupperoni Overload or cheese pizza for just $5.

“Panago has been serving Edmonton for nearly 30 years,” says Jena Mackie, director of marketing at Panago.

“So we want to thank our customers for their support and bring friends and families together to enjoy great pizzas at a great price.”

The discount is available for one day only, so move quickly if you want to get your hands on some cheap pies.