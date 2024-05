Panago is offering $5 pizzas in Edmonton next week

If you’re a pizza fan (and let’s face it, who isn’t?), one Canadian pizza chain is having a huge celebration with cheap pizzas in Edm0nton next week.

Canadian pizza takeout and delivery chain Panago is holding a Customer Appreciation Day across Edmonton on June 4, with $5 pizzas for guests.

Edmontonians can walk into any YEG Panago location between 11 am and 4 pm on June 4 to receive a medium Cupperoni Overload or cheese pizza for just $5.

“Panago has been serving¬†Edmonton¬†for nearly 30 years,” says¬†Jena Mackie, director of marketing at Panago.

“So we want to thank our customers for their support and bring friends and families together to enjoy great pizzas at a great price.”

The discount is available for one day only, so move quickly if you want to get your hands on some cheap pies.