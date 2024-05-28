Best patios in Edmonton to check out this season

Patio season is upon us, and Edmonton is spoilt for choice when it comes to amazing patios to soak up the sun on.

When the weather warms up, and the sun is shining, nothing beats a good patio session in YEG.

From crushable cocktails to beer or brunch, there’s a patio to fit every mood if you know where to look. Here are some of the best patios to check out in Edmonton.

Baijiu, the outrageously popular cocktail bar located in the heart of Edmonton, also has a semi-secret, not-so-secret patio in the back. Surrounded by the exposed brick of the building, this patio has an urban-meets-tropical vibe with tables covered by umbrellas.

Address: 10359 104th Street NW, Edmonton

The bright and contemporary smokehouse serves up some incredible BBQ, and the patio is a great place to enjoy it. Located in the heart of Old Strathcona, people-watching at Meat is as good as it gets.

Address: 8216 104th Street NW, Edmonton

Nothing says summer quite like a beer garden, and Campio Brewing is the place to be. With 16 rotating taps of craft beer and food, including authentic Detriot-style deep-dish pizza and dishes inspired by Alberta, you’ll be set for the day.

Address: 10257 105th Street NW, Edmonton

MKT is a massive upscale experience wrapped up in a casual, genuine atmosphere. The outdoor seating is top-notch, and when sitting outside, you’ll be surrounded by the sights and sounds of Whyte Avenue.

Address: 8101 Gateway Boulevard NW, Edmonton

Offering a bird’s eye view around Whyte Avenue, Spotlight Cabaret’s rooftop patio is a great place to party all day and all night or enjoy the great outdoors over brunch.

Address: 8217 104th Street, Edmonton

Soak up the sunshine on the welcoming patio at CRAFT Beer Market in the downtown core. Fresh renovations have brought high tables and comfy seating. Fetch yourself a pint and enjoy the comfort-driven pub grub they serve.

Address: 10013 101A Avenue, Edmonton

This popular spot serves contemporary cuisine and plenty of hand-crafted cocktails, but its spectacular rooftop patio has people revved up for summer.

Address: 10315 83rd Avenue NW, Edmonton

