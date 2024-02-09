5 best chocolate shops in Edmonton you need to try at least once

Looking for the best chocolate shops in YEG is a tasty adventure.

Chocolate can’t fix all your problems, but it sure can help you forget about a few.

Whether you’re celebrating something awesome or drowning your sorrows in sugar, there are many amazing chocolate shops to visit in Edmonton.

Here are eight of the best chocolate shops in and around Edmonton.

This award-winning chocolate shop serves up fresh, hand-crafted chocolates. Whether you’re buying as a gift, or just to treat yourself, these chocolates will fit the bill.

Address: 10155 102nd Street, Edmonton

Phone: 780-436-3190

This shop fuses fashion and chocolate for a truly unique experience. The chocolates on offer also change seasonally.

Address: 406 Kaska Road, Sherwood Park

Phone: 780-464-5200

Address: 9674 142nd St, Edmonton

Phone: 825-480-7791

At Lindt, you’ll find chocolate in over 20 flavours to choose from. It’s a classic brand that never lets chocolate lovers down.

Address: 2011 – 99th Street NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-485-2133

Address: 1 Outlet Collection Way, Unit 302, Edmonton

Phone: 587-695-0115

Another Canadian classic chocolate shop is Purdys. If you’re looking for great quality chocolate that’s available from tons of locations, Purdys is your place.

Address: 375 St. Albert Trail, St. Albert

Phone: 780-458-1570

Address: 137th Avenue and 66th St NW, 258, Edmonton

Phone: 780-475-4241

Address: 8882 170th Street, Edmonton

Phone: 780-444-1052

Address: #417 – 5015 111th Street NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-436-3299

Address: Unit 203 – 2020 Sherwood Drive, Sherwood Park

Phone: 780-410-1250

Address: 109th Street and Princess Elizabeth Avenue, Edmonton

Phone: 780-479-3684

Address: #299 Edmonton City Centre East 102nd Street & 102a Avenue, Edmonton

Phone: 780-426-6284

Cococo Chocolatiers is a chocolate shop based in Calgary with multiple locations all over Canada. It sells a variety of products from the Chocolaterie Bernard Callebaut brand, as well as an array of specialty chocolates and baking products.

Address: 10430 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-244-4388

With files from Jory Oclarino and Hogan Short