5 best chocolate shops in Edmonton you need to try at least once
Looking for the best chocolate shops in YEG is a tasty adventure.
Chocolate can’t fix all your problems, but it sure can help you forget about a few.
Whether you’re celebrating something awesome or drowning your sorrows in sugar, there are many amazing chocolate shops to visit in Edmonton.
Here are eight of the best chocolate shops in and around Edmonton.
Sweet Lollapalooza
View this post on Instagram
This award-winning chocolate shop serves up fresh, hand-crafted chocolates. Whether you’re buying as a gift, or just to treat yourself, these chocolates will fit the bill.
Address: 10155 102nd Street, Edmonton
Phone: 780-436-3190
JACEK Chocolate Couture
View this post on Instagram
This shop fuses fashion and chocolate for a truly unique experience. The chocolates on offer also change seasonally.
Address: 406 Kaska Road, Sherwood Park
Phone: 780-464-5200
Address: 9674 142nd St, Edmonton
Phone: 825-480-7791
Lindt Chocolate Shop
View this post on Instagram
At Lindt, you’ll find chocolate in over 20 flavours to choose from. It’s a classic brand that never lets chocolate lovers down.
Address: 2011 – 99th Street NW, Edmonton
Phone: 780-485-2133
Address: 1 Outlet Collection Way, Unit 302, Edmonton
Phone: 587-695-0115
Purdys Chocolatier
View this post on Instagram
Another Canadian classic chocolate shop is Purdys. If you’re looking for great quality chocolate that’s available from tons of locations, Purdys is your place.
Address: 375 St. Albert Trail, St. Albert
Phone: 780-458-1570
Address: 137th Avenue and 66th St NW, 258, Edmonton
Phone: 780-475-4241
Address: 8882 170th Street, Edmonton
Phone: 780-444-1052
Address: #417 – 5015 111th Street NW, Edmonton
Phone: 780-436-3299
Address: Unit 203 – 2020 Sherwood Drive, Sherwood Park
Phone: 780-410-1250
Address: 109th Street and Princess Elizabeth Avenue, Edmonton
Phone: 780-479-3684
Address: #299 Edmonton City Centre East 102nd Street & 102a Avenue, Edmonton
Phone: 780-426-6284
Cococo Chocolatiers
View this post on Instagram
Cococo Chocolatiers is a chocolate shop based in Calgary with multiple locations all over Canada. It sells a variety of products from the Chocolaterie Bernard Callebaut brand, as well as an array of specialty chocolates and baking products.
Address: 10430 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton
Phone: 780-244-4388
With files from Jory Oclarino and Hogan Short