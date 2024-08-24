Real EstateSportsHockeyUrbanizedOilersEdmonton Homes

The price to own a piece of Oilers history has fallen by over $800K

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
|
Aug 24 2024, 3:00 pm
A piece of Edmonton Oilers history is back on the market, and the price has dropped to a cool $2.4 million.

This secluded home, located at 8638 Saskatchewan Drive NW, boasts spectacular views of Hawrelak Park and the river valley and was formerly owned by the first-ever owner of the Edmonton Oilers, Peter Pocklington.

Pocklington, well-known for bringing Wayne Gretzky to the Oilers, owned the NHL team from 1976 until 1998. During this period, the Oilers experienced their “Dynasty Era,” winning five Stanley Cups with star players, including Gretzky, Mark Messier, Jari Kurri, and Paul Coffey.

The home was first listed on the market in early 2023 for $3.2 million, but the price later fell to $2.9 million. In the last 15 months, the price has fallen by more than $800,000.

Featuring seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, an outdoor pool, hot tub, and patio, some of Edmonton’s most famous hockey deals have been negotiated inside the walls of this home.

Pocklington earned the ire of many Edmontonians when he famously traded Wayne Gretzky to the Los Angeles Kings in 1988.

In 1982, Pocklington was shot in the home after being held hostage by a gunman for nearly 12 hours.

This home would have so many tales to tell if its walls could talk.

Pocklington, now 81, resides in Palm Springs and sold the house to a businessman in 1991.

“Indulge your creative ideas of the essence of luxury living with this secluded, one-of-a-kind estate nestled in the prestigious Windsor Park enclave,” the home’s listing reads.

Constructed in 1940, the home is due for some upgrading but has an interesting look. Today’s open-concept layouts were clearly not in style when this home was built.

The kitchen has recently been updated, with a large window looking out to the river.

Imagine relaxing on this screened porch in the summer while overlooking the river. Pocklington probably found some peace here after that fateful night he chose to trade The Great One.

The surrounding neighbourhood also adds to the home’s hockey cachet. The new owner will practically be able to wave good morning across the river to Oilers Captain Connor McDavid and owner Daryl Katz.

Would you buy this home? How would you upgrade it? Let us know in the comments.

