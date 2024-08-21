You could own a historic building in Edmonton’s iconic Chinatown neighbourhood with a gorgeous rooftop patio that boasts gorgeous city views, though it’ll cost a healthy chunk of change.

The Hull Block, located at 9664 106th Avenue NW, is a historic-designated 1914-built residential and retail space and was recently listed on the market for $3,880,000.

The brick building features 17 units, including main-floor retail and office space and residential units with one to three bedrooms.

According to the real estate listing, the building has been “restored to its glory and modernized with state of the art finish.”

The Hull Block was built by William Roper Hull, who was born in England and came to Canada with his brother John in 1873. The brothers were involved in several businesses, including the cattle industry and the construction of several buildings in Calgary.

Edward Hopkins, the building’s architect, was Alberta’s first provincial architect, appointed in 1905. Hopkins designed some of Edmonton’s most prominent landmarks, including the Prince of Wales Armouries, home to the City of Edmonton Archives.

The interior of the building features hand-crafted mosaic floor tiles and a staircase leading to the styling atrium. The immaculate residential units boast hardwood flooring, granite and marble countertops, stainless steel appliances, and in-suite laundry.

Some units also have private balconies and sunrooms.

The rooftop is built for hosting, with a sun deck and washrooms. It’s perfect for a party with those magnificent city views behind you.

Would you buy this historic building? Let us know in the comments.