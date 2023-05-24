A piece of Oilers history is up for grabs and it just saw a $400K price drop (PHOTOS)

A piece of Edmonton Oilers history is up for sale and the price has dropped to a cool $2.9 million.

This secluded home overlooks Hawrelak Park and the river valley and was formerly owned by businessman and the first owner of the Edmonton Oilers, Peter Pocklington.

Pocklington, famous for bringing Wayne Gretzky to the Oilers, owned the NHL team from 1976 until 1998. The Oilers experienced their “Dynasty Era” in this period, winning five Stanley Cups with star players, including Gretzky, Mark Messier, Jari Kurri, Paul Coffey and others.

Featuring seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, an outdoor pool, hot tub, and patio, some of Edmonton’s most famous hockey deals have been negotiated inside the walls of this home.

Pocklington earned the ire of many Edmontonians when he famously traded Wayne Gretzky to the Los Angeles Kings in 1988.

In 1982, Pocklington was shot in the home after being held hostage by a gunman for nearly 12 hours.

This home would have so many tales to tell if its walls could talk.

“Many business owners from all over… Gretzky, all the hockey greats have been through that home,” realtor Sandy Pon told Daily Hive.

Pocklington, now 81, resides in Palm Springs and sold the house to a businessman in 1991, who has lived there with his family since.

“The most secluded location on Saskatchewan Drive in famous Windsor Park. Minutes to the Royal Mayfair Golf Course and the University of Alberta,” the advertisement reads.

Constructed in 1940, the home is due for some upgrading but has a pretty great structure. Today’s open-concept layouts were clearly not in style when this home was built.

The kitchen, however, is recently updated, with a large window looking out to the river.

Imagine relaxing on this screened porch while overlooking the river in the summer. Pocklington probably found some peace here after that fateful night he chose to trade The Great One.

The surrounding neighbourhood also adds to the home’s hockey cachet. The new owner will practically be able to wave good morning across the river to current Oilers powerhouse Connor McDavid and owner Daryl Katz.

Would you buy this home? How would you upgrade it? Let us know in the comments.