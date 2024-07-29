Real EstateUrbanizedEdmonton Homes

This unique $1.1M home near Edmonton is truly one-of-a-kind

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
|
Jul 29 2024, 9:56 pm
You can own a huge and unique property north of Edmonton with an enormous rotunda that backs onto the Sturgeon River for less than the cost of a bungalow in Vancouver.

This home, located at 16 Silverchief Close in Rural Sturgeon County, sits on one and a half acres of land and was recently listed on the market for $1,190,000.

It boasts five bedrooms, three bathrooms, an oversized triple-car garage, a gourmet kitchen, and features that make it practically built to entertain.

What really sets this one-of-a-kind property apart, however, is the enormous social living room surrounded by windows with a massive cedar wood column and brick fireplace.

Brian C. Cyr/Remax Elite

Imagine a peaceful, sunny summer afternoon in the great room of this home.

Brian C. Cyr/Remax Elite

Brian C. Cyr/Remax Elite

A bedroom, three-piece bathroom, and laundry room complete the main floor.

Upstairs, you’ll find a loft overlooking the great room, as well as three bedrooms, each with ladders to private lofts.

The primary bedroom features a sitting area, balcony, huge closet, and a gorgeous ensuite.

Brian C. Cyr/Remax Elite

Brian C. Cyr/Remax Elite

Brian C. Cyr/Remax Elite

Brian C. Cyr/Remax Elite

Brian C. Cyr/Remax Elite

We’re also obsessed with the enormous covered deck, which includes a hot tub and stunning natural views.

Brian C. Cyr/Remax Elite

The kitchen is just as stunning and allows for plenty of sunlight. The kitchen’s dinette opens to the home’s formal living room.

Brian C. Cyr/Remax Elite

Brian C. Cyr/Remax Elite

In the basement, you’ll find a large rec room, games area, bar, and workshop.

Brian C. Cyr/Remax Elite

Brian C. Cyr/Remax Elite

Brian C. Cyr/Remax Elite

It’s truly a one-of-a-kind space, and while it’s still a little out of our budget, it’s a space that we just can’t get enough of.

Would you buy this home? Let us know in the comments.

