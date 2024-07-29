This unique $1.1M home near Edmonton is truly one-of-a-kind

You can own a huge and unique property north of Edmonton with an enormous rotunda that backs onto the Sturgeon River for less than the cost of a bungalow in Vancouver.

This home, located at 16 Silverchief Close in Rural Sturgeon County, sits on one and a half acres of land and was recently listed on the market for $1,190,000.

It boasts five bedrooms, three bathrooms, an oversized triple-car garage, a gourmet kitchen, and features that make it practically built to entertain.

What really sets this one-of-a-kind property apart, however, is the enormous social living room surrounded by windows with a massive cedar wood column and brick fireplace.

Imagine a peaceful, sunny summer afternoon in the great room of this home.

A bedroom, three-piece bathroom, and laundry room complete the main floor.

Upstairs, you’ll find a loft overlooking the great room, as well as three bedrooms, each with ladders to private lofts.

The primary bedroom features a sitting area, balcony, huge closet, and a gorgeous ensuite.

We’re also obsessed with the enormous covered deck, which includes a hot tub and stunning natural views.

The kitchen is just as stunning and allows for plenty of sunlight. The kitchen’s dinette opens to the home’s formal living room.

In the basement, you’ll find a large rec room, games area, bar, and workshop.

It’s truly a one-of-a-kind space, and while it’s still a little out of our budget, it’s a space that we just can’t get enough of.

Would you buy this home? Let us know in the comments.