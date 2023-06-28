What's open and closed in Edmonton for the Canada Day long weekend

The Canada Day long weekend is almost upon us, and the City of Edmonton will be making some minor accommodations to its services to reflect this.

Most City services will remain open; however, there are adjustments to operating hours in place.

Here’s what’s open — and what’s not — for Canada Day long weekend 2023.

Movie theatres

Cineplex Entertainment and Landmark Cinemas both have their doors open for moviegoers who want to grab some popcorn, snacks, and a comfy cinema seat to enjoy this Canada Day long weekend.

Each Cineplex Theatre opens 30 minutes prior to its first advertised performance and will close approximately 15 minutes after its last advertised performance. Landmark Cinemas locations open 30 minutes prior to the day’s first showtime.

For your closest movie theatre’s Canada Day long weekend showtimes, please visit Cineplex’s and Landmark Cinemas‘ websites.

Where: