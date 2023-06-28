What's open and closed in Edmonton for the Canada Day long weekend
The Canada Day long weekend is almost upon us, and the City of Edmonton will be making some minor accommodations to its services to reflect this.
Most City services will remain open; however, there are adjustments to operating hours in place.
Here’s what’s open — and what’s not — for Canada Day long weekend 2023.
Movie theatres
Cineplex Entertainment and Landmark Cinemas both have their doors open for moviegoers who want to grab some popcorn, snacks, and a comfy cinema seat to enjoy this Canada Day long weekend.
Each Cineplex Theatre opens 30 minutes prior to its first advertised performance and will close approximately 15 minutes after its last advertised performance. Landmark Cinemas locations open 30 minutes prior to the day’s first showtime.
For your closest movie theatre’s Canada Day long weekend showtimes, please visit Cineplex’s and Landmark Cinemas‘ websites.
Where:
Cineplex Odeon South Edmonton Cinemas
Cineplex Cinemas North Edmonton VIP
Cineplex Odeon Windermere Cinemas VIP
Cineplex Manning Town Centre
Landmark Cinemas Tamarack Edmonton
Landmark Cinemas 9 Edmonton City Centre
Scotiabank Theatre Edmonton
West Edmonton Mall Waterpark
The West Edmonton Mall Waterpark will be open from 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday, July 1.
West Edmonton Mall Galaxyland
Galaxyland in West Edmonton Mall will be open from 11 am to 7 pm on Saturday, July 1.
City of Edmonton services
Aquatics, Leisure, and Fitness Centres: All City-operated centres will have their operating hours reduced over the long weekend. Check here for specific locations.
Attractions: The Edmonton Valley Zoo will be open for Canada Day from 9 am to 5 pm. The Muttart Conservatory will be open from 10 am until 4 pm.
Edmonton Public Library: Closed on Canada Day Friday.
Transit: All ETS bus routes will operate under the Sunday service schedule on Saturday, July 1, with additional service for the fireworks celebration.
Parking: No payment is required for on-street parking on Saturday, July 1. The impound lot will be open from 10 am to 2 pm on Canada Day.