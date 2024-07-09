A cat that lept from the balcony of a burning apartment in downtown Edmonton earlier this year has found its new home with a dispatcher from Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS).

On April 25, a fire broke out at an apartment building on Jasper Avenue near 100th Street downtown, sending one person to hospital with injuries.

Dramatic video of the apartment fire shows a person rescued by Edmonton Fire, as they had become trapped on their balcony while flames poured out of the apartment windows.

While the rescue was harrowing, many angles captured a cat jumping off the apartment balcony as the fire grew larger.

Just now, a man was spotted hiding on the balcony while his apartment was engulfed in flames on Jasper Avenue and 109 Street. Firefighters swiftly responded and saved the man 😳 pic.twitter.com/FCVawszL2B — YEGWAVE (@yegwave) April 25, 2024

Unsurprisingly, many people at the time were concerned about the cat’s fate, which was later confirmed to be in good health.

As it turns out, the feline also needed a new home, and in a post to X earlier today, the EFRS re-introduced the kitty, now aptly named “Jasper.”

“One of our dispatchers has given ‘Jasper’ a fur-ever home, and he’s settling right in,” EFRS wrote.

You might also like: Connor McDavid and fiancee Lauren Kyle getting ready for wedding later this month

Oilers have best odds to win Stanley Cup next season

A new footbridge will soon link Edmonton with a nearby county

Hey #yeg, remember the brave cat who jumped from a burning balcony on Jasper Ave? We have great news to share! One of our dispatchers has given "Jasper" a fur-ever home and he's settling right in. pic.twitter.com/X8AJtug7j4 — Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (@EdmontonFire) July 9, 2024

Jasper’s adoption was facilitated through Through Your Pets Eyes Animal Rescue, a non-profit agency serving Edmonton and Central Alberta. The curious kitty appears to be adjusting nicely to his new home.