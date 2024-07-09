News

Cat who jumped from burning building adopted by Edmonton Fire Rescue Services member

Jul 9 2024, 9:07 pm
@yegwave/Twitter | @EdmontonFire/Twitter

A cat that lept from the balcony of a burning apartment in downtown Edmonton earlier this year has found its new home with a dispatcher from Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS).

On April 25, a fire broke out at an apartment building on Jasper Avenue near 100th Street downtown, sending one person to hospital with injuries.

Dramatic video of the apartment fire shows a person rescued by Edmonton Fire, as they had become trapped on their balcony while flames poured out of the apartment windows.

While the rescue was harrowing, many angles captured a cat jumping off the apartment balcony as the fire grew larger.

Unsurprisingly, many people at the time were concerned about the cat’s fate, which was later confirmed to be in good health.

As it turns out, the feline also needed a new home, and in a post to X earlier today, the EFRS re-introduced the kitty, now aptly named “Jasper.”

“One of our dispatchers has given ‘Jasper’ a fur-ever home, and he’s settling right in,” EFRS wrote.

Jasper’s adoption was facilitated through Through Your Pets Eyes Animal Rescue, a non-profit agency serving Edmonton and Central Alberta. The curious kitty appears to be adjusting nicely to his new home.

