Gold panning and gowns: Edmontonians share what they miss about past KDays

With over 140 years of history, KDays has seen a lot of changes that have been both loved and hated by Edmontonians.

From gold panning to dressing up, there are a lot of fun events Edmontonians would be happy to see make a return to the festival.

A Reddit thread posted over the weekend, inspired by the ongoing Calgary Stampede, was full of throwbacks, with dozens of locals chiming in to share their best memories from the KDays of the past.

Top of mind for many Edmontonians, especially with the rising cost of living, was how much more affordable it used to be to head to the grounds.

With the cost of everything from general admission to food prices skyrocketing, it’s hard not to be nostalgic about the days when things were at least half the price.

In addition to the prices, locals reminisced on the old KDays parade and former activities like gold panning, the dream home lottery, and dressing up in old-timey outfits.

What do you miss about past KDays, or are there any changes you were happy to see? Let us know in the comments!