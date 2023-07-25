This could be your chance: Edmonton mansion sees $1.6M price drop (PHOTOS)

If you have been saving up and got a few million bucks to spend, a mansion in Edmonton could be yours for a steal of a price.

Backing onto the River Valley, the estate home at 48 Windermere Drive SW offers up a whopping 12,000 livable square feet across four fully finished floors and boasts six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

We wrote about this home back in September 2021, when it was listed for $4,888,000, being the second most expensive on the market in YEG at that time.

According to its Zoocasa listing, the home is now on the market for just $3,295,000, a nearly $1.6 million dollar drop from when it was on the market back in the fall of 2021.

The garage is suitable for eight vehicles, the secondary suite on the property is more than 1,000 square feet, and, of course, there is a wine cellar, theatre, and rec room.

An elevator also connects all the floors of the home and has two attached quad garages with private entry and a “man cave” along with a secure vault area.

So, there you have it.

This Edmonton mansion is an absolute stunner and seems to be priced to sell, too. If you are fortunate enough to be able to purchase it, be sure to throw one heck of a housewarming party!