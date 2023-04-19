The Old Strathcona Farmers' Market is undergoing a HUGE transformation (RENDERINGS)

Soon you’ll be able to pick up your favourite goodies from the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market (OSFM) seven days a week because the market is undergoing a massive revitalization.

Renovations have begun to turn the OSFM into a multi-day market and facility, complete with a general store, kitchen and events space, and a new design concept for the market’s vendor stalls.

To do this, the market’s basic infrastructure, such as plumbing, HVAC, and electrical, must be updated to meet Alberta Health Services standards.

“The changes coming to Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market are exciting and promising. Our home, in the historic City of Edmonton Bus Barns, has largely influenced the design of the revitalized market,” wrote OSFM on its website.

“We know the quirky and eclectic vibe of OSFM is important to our community, customers, and vendors and intend to maintain this eclectic feel as well as introduce some new ways to use the space.”

Most of the upgrades will occur out of sight and on weekdays, and there will be as minimal disruption to the weekly market as possible.

Here’s what some of the new spaces will look like:

Vendor Stalls

Six stall blocks will be designed and built with different materials to give each “neighbourhood” its own unique look. This is in an effort to modernize the market space without giving it a sterile, cookie-cutter look.

General Store

A general store will be open outside of farmers’ market hours and will be stocked with products from vendors, including produce, coffee beans, and pre-packaged snacks on a regular basis.

Kitchen & Events Space

A brand-new cafe and events space will open seven days a week at the market. It will be home to an in-house chef who will create exciting meals using OSFM vendor products. Additionally, the cafe will be licensed so you can enjoy an alcoholic beverage or two.

OSFM expects the renovations will be finished just in time for the market’s 40th anniversary in Fall 2023.