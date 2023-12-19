Oilers' wives and girlfriends get festive at annual Christmas party

The wives and girlfriends of Edmonton Oilers players held their annual Christmas party over the weekend.

Luckily for us, Connor McDavid’s fiancee, Lauren Kyle, documented the party on her social media. She was hosting all the women at what appears to be her and McDavid’s Edmonton home, which overlooks the city’s river valley and caused quite a stir online when it was featured in Architectural Digest a few years ago.

The party seemed like it was a hit for everyone who went.

Among the wives and girlfriends in attendance were Leon Draisaitl’s longtime girlfriend, Celeste Desjardins; Mattias Ekholm’s wife, Ida Björnstad; Zach Hyman’s wife, Alanna Hyman; and Ryan McLeod’s girlfriend, Alexie Andlauer.

Of course, drinks were flowing, but the girls also got up to some more holiday-oriented activities, including making candles and what appeared to be a bit of a gift exchange.

No Christmas party is complete without a decadent meal, and luckily for the girls, Kyle was able to come up with a beautiful spread that included a little bit of everything.

Unfortunately, no Oilers players made an appearance at this year’s party. That is because the team is embarking on one last road trip to New York City before the NHL goes on its holiday break. This meant there were no candid photos of players like at their Halloween party earlier this season.

Though the Oilers might not be quite where they want to be in the NHL standings right now, it’s nice to see that their loved ones are stepping away from the stress of being an NHL wife or girlfriend and letting loose to enjoy the holiday season.