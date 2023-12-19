Cassie Campbell-Pascall leaving "Hockey Night in Canada" and Sportsnet

Cassie Campbell-Pascall is stepping away from Sportsnet after nearly two decades on the job.

The three-time Olympian and two-time Olympic gold medallist announced Monday that she was stepping away from her roles on Sportsnet and Hockey Night in Canada to take a position with the newly formed Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) as a special advisor.

“The opportunity to join the PWHL, and continue to have an impact on the women’s game, was one that I absolutely had to accept,” Campbell-Pascall said in a release by the PWHL announcing the news. “I’m extremely pleased to take an active advisory role in the advancement of a top pro league that is so full of promise.”

The PWHL was formed earlier this year following the dissolution of the PHF and PHWPA, and features teams in six markets: Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Boston, New York, and Minnesota. The inaugural season of the league is set for a 24-game schedule, with the first-ever game to be held with New York visiting Toronto on January 1.

“It’s a bittersweet night,” Sportsnet co-host David Amber said while introducing a thank you video to Campbell-Pascall on Monday. “We know that you’re going to bring all your knowledge and passion that you’ve brought here every Monday night to your new role.”

Campbell-Pascall first started her commentary career shortly after retiring and became the first woman to ever do colour commentary on Hockey Night in Canada back in 2006.

“Cassie is an excellent addition to the PWHL and one that we’re all thrilled about,” said Jayna Hefford, senior vice president of hockey operations with the PWHL and a former teammate of Campbell-Pascall’s. “In the years I’ve known Cassie—including many as teammates on the ice — her leadership, passion and knowledge of the game have always stood out. Her impact on women’s hockey cannot be overstated and we know her expertise will help propel the PWHL to success.”