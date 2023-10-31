Oilers players rock creative costumes at team's Halloween party

The Edmonton Oilers embraced the spirit of the season on Monday night as they hosted their annual Halloween party.

Players and their significant others showed up in elaborate costumes, but none were quite as impressive — or terrifying — as goaltender Jack Campbell dressing up as a hyper-realistic Dobby the house elf from the Harry Potter franchise.

The 31-year-old was unrecognizable.

Jack Campbell

🤝

Halloween

🤝

Nightmare Fuel

(via Evander Kane’s IG) pic.twitter.com/XEKtrstfzy — Jason Gold (@JayGold85) October 31, 2023

Campbell wasn’t the only Oilers player to take inspiration from Harry Potter. The newly acquired Connor Brown dressed up as Ron Weasley, defenceman Cody Ceci donned a white beard as Albus Dumbledore, Zach Hyman as Lucius Malfoy, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins looked suave as Severus Snape.

That is not to mention the costumes worn by the wives and girlfriends of the players as well, which included Hermione, Harry Potter himself, Lord Voldemort, and the Golden Snitch.

Not everyone dressed up as a Harry Potter character. Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl and his longtime girlfriend, Celeste, swapped sports and dressed up as iconic soccer player David Beckham and his wife, Victoria Beckham.

Defenceman Evan Bouchard also decided to trade in his hockey stick for another sport. Instead of soccer, Bouchard dressed up as a Masters Tournament golfer, while his longtime girlfriend, Sophie, dressed up as his caddy.

Stuart Skinner kept the trend of couple costumes going. He and his wife, Chloe, went as a couple of well-dressed agents from the Men in Black franchise. They even brought some props to complete the costume.

Warren Foegele and his girlfriend, Alexandra, are getting on the hype train for the upcoming Wonka movie, although Foegele decided to dress up as the Johnny Depp version of the character.

Fans of a certain age will love what Ryan McLeod and his girlfriend dressed up as. They paid homage to the iconic superhero duo of Sharkboy and Lavagirl.

There were also some pop culture references on display as Darnell Nurse and his wife, Mikayla, dressed as Justin and Hailey Bieber, who are known to wear very contrasting outfits.

Some players didn’t just change sports, but also lines of work. Instead of going as another pro athlete, defenceman Vincent Desharnais decided to be a repairman of some sort.

Evander Kane and his wife spiced things up, going as Hugh Hefner and a Playboy Bunny.