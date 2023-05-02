"Kostin Pizza": Edmonton Boston Pizza location flirts with name change for Oilers' playoff hero

As the Oilers get set for their Round 2 matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights after eliminating the LA Kings last weekend, it’s safe to say that the entire city of Edmonton is getting in on the playoff excitement, including a local Boston Pizza.

On Tuesday, Boston Pizza’s Twitter admin replied to a tweet from @OilersNation regarding the positive impact Russian forward Klim Kostin has had in the postseason so far.

Not missing out on a good pun opportunity, the chain restaurant proposed a challenge to its followers, saying it would rename its location closest to Rogers Place after the 23-year-old.

“5K likes here and we rename our Ice District location to Kostin Pizza. Who says no??” read the tweet.

5K likes here and we rename our Ice District location to Kostin Pizza. Who says no??@tyleryaremchuk @OilersNation @jsbmbaggedmilk — Boston Pizza (@bostonpizza) May 2, 2023

In less than an hour, the tweet has garnered close to 2,000 likes. At that pace, they should surpass the 5,000 target in no time.

Hopefully, Kostin, who put up three goals (including an overtime winner) and an assist over six games in Round 1, will respond well to the restaurant renaming a location in his honour. It might even motivate him to extend his stats on the scoresheet.

We can only assume he’s entitled to some free pizza.

As for the Oilers, they are scheduled to play against Vegas Wednesday night at 7:30 pm MT in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series. The two teams have never met in the postseason before.

Who knows? If Edmonton wins this round, maybe McDonald’s will become McDavid‘s…