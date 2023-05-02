Change of plans: Game 2 of Oilers series moved to a different date

If you’ve already booked your ticket to Las Vegas to see the Edmonton Oilers play their second-round playoff series, you may need to extend your trip.

That’s because Game 2, originally scheduled for Friday in Sin City, is now set to be played on Saturday.

The NHL revealed its full playoff schedule this afternoon, with a change in plans for the second game of the Oilers-Golden Knights series. Game 1 is set to begin tomorrow at 7:30 pm MT at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Both teams will then get two days off in Vegas before Game 2 on Saturday at 5 pm MT.

The first two games in Edmonton are scheduled for Monday (6:30 pm MT) and Wednesday (8 pm MT).

Game 4, set for May 10, has resulted in the rescheduling of a concert at Rogers Place for the rock band Disturbed. The concert will now take place one day later, on May 11.

All games can be viewed on CBC and Sportsnet in Canada. Here’s the full series schedule: