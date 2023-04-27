BOTH Oilers tailgate watch parties will be open this Saturday

Edmonton has been gripped by playoffs fever, and the ICE District just announced that both Oilers tailgate watch party locations will be open for Game 6 on Saturday.

So many fans will be heading downtown, with the upcoming Oilers watch party at Rogers Place on Saturday reportedly selling out in under an hour yesterday, too.

You might also like: Connor McDavid just spilled on his favourite Edmonton restaurants

Oilers fever sweeps Edmonton: "Play La Bamba, Baby!" added to city sign

Oilers fans give standing ovation for Kane's cancer-fighting buddy Cecily

Admission is free at the Scotiabank Playoff Plaza and the Ford Canada Tailgate Party, and both will open two hours prior to game time.

🚨 ICE DISTRICT UPDATE 🚨 Game 6 is going to be HUGE in #OilCountry so both the @Scotiabank Playoff Plaza AND the @FordCanada Tailgate Party will be open starting two hours prior to game time! As always, admission is free but space is limited so make sure you get here early! pic.twitter.com/VBPWBVWrda — ICE District (@IceDistrict) April 27, 2023

During the playoff run, both spots will offer food and beverages, as well as pre-and post-game entertainment along with various other events like win-your-way-in ticket giveaways, prizes, visits from Oilers alumni, the Orange and Blue Ice Crew, Hunter, and, of course, the game broadcast on giant screens.

The Ford Tailgate Party in Fan Park at the ICE District has also featured a massive main stage, live bands, patio games, drink specials and bleachers.

Game 6 of the Oilers-Kings series is scheduled for Saturday in Los Angeles with the puck drop to be determined.