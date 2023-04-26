SportsHockeyOilers

Oilers fans give standing ovation for Kane's cancer-fighting buddy Cecily

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Apr 26 2023, 3:41 am
Oilers fans give standing ovation for Kane's cancer-fighting buddy Cecily
@evanderkane/Instagram | Laine Mitchell/Daily Hive

Edmonton Oilers fans at Rogers Place gave thunderous applause to a little girl battling cancer that has captured hearts thanks to her friendship with Evander Kane.

Cecily Eklund, who has met Kane on numerous occasions this season, is a “childhood cancer awareness warrior and philanthropist.” She is currently working to raise more than $30,000 in support of the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation.

At Tuesday night’s Game 5 playoff match-up against the LA Kings, Eklund was shown on the jumbotron during the second period and was welcomed with a massive wave of cheers from the crowd.

Laine Mitchell/Daily Hive

Eklund then proudly turned around to show off her Kane jersey to the roar of the crowd.

Laine Mitchell/Daily Hive

Check out the video below:

On Tuesday Kane also spoke out on his Instagram account about allegations at a recent Edmonton Oilers playoff game in Los Angeles involving Eklund being reportedly spit on due to wearing an Oilers jersey.

Cecily then encouraged everyone to “choose to be kind” ahead of tonight’s game.

With files from Rob Williams 

Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Oilers
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.