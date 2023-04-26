Oilers watch party in Rogers Place completely sold out for Saturday game

Edmonton has been gripped by playoffs fever, and the upcoming Oilers watch party at Rogers Place on Saturday reportedly sold out in under an hour.

Each ticket costs $5 and proceeds from the watch parties go to the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation.

Oilers TV reporter and host Tony Brar tweeted Wednesday afternoon that the tickets sold out within an hour of being available to the public.

Just got word that the Oilers Watch Party is sold out for Saturday? Tickets went on sale at Noon. They sold out within the hour. Oilers fans don’t even know what time the game will be. Nobody brings it like Oil Country! #Oilers — Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) April 26, 2023

If you didn’t nab tickets to watch the game in Rogers Place but still want to enjoy the game surrounded by tons of fans, you’re still in luck.

This year, two outdoor watch parties are going on in the ICE District, and with how the forecast is shaping up for the weekend, downtown is going to be THE place to be!

Game 6 of the Oilers-Kings series is scheduled for Saturday in Los Angeles with the puck drop to be determined.