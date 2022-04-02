Five-year-old Oilers superfan Ben finishes last day of radiation treatment

The Edmonton Oilers are undefeated with superfan Ben Stelter in attendance.

An even bigger win?

He’s finished his last day of radiation.

Ben, a 5-year-old battling a form of brain tumour known as glioblastoma, was the extra special Scotiabank Skater nine days ago that tugged at the hearts of Oilers, and all hockey fans, last week.

Ben finished his last day of radiation today and rang the bell. It wouldn’t be Ben if he didn’t throw in a “Go Oilers”. He’s celebrating tonight by going to the @EdmontonOilers game. Let’s make it 4-0 with Ben!!! #LetsGoOilers We’re proud of you Buddy! pic.twitter.com/jYaksjSCcv — Mike Stelter (@m_dan25) April 1, 2022

“I had the opportunity to meet Ben earlier this year and just fell in love with him right away,” McDavid said earlier this week. “He lights up every room he’s in. Just seeing him skate out there for the starting lineup was pretty special for me, and to see the crowd react like they did was really cool.

“He obviously came in the room after and got to spend a little time with him there. Just lit up that room too.”

The Oilers extended their winning streak to four games with Ben in attendance.

The @EdmontonOilers are 4-0 with Big Ben in the house! We had a great time at the game tonight! pic.twitter.com/OdZJQZ92tb — Mike Stelter (@m_dan25) April 2, 2022

Ben was diagnosed with the tumour one year ago, and underwent four rounds of chemotherapy and 30 radiation treatment sessions to remove it. The tumour returned before Christmas, prompting his latest round of radiation treatment to continue his battle.

His Scotiabank skater experience last Thursday has stuck in the memory of Oilers fans.

Ben stood on the blue line with McDavid as part of the game’s opening festivities, and was treated to multiple standing ovations from the crowd. He also joined the team in the locker room to celebrate the win post-game.

He was presented with the Oilers’ player of the game helmet and leather vest, and a trip to the media room with Edmonton forward Zach Hyman.

“He just lights up every room he’s in,” McDavid said. “He’s a special little guy and we love to have him around.