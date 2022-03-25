Five-year-old brain cancer fighter steals the show at Oilers game

The Edmonton Oilers may have beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 at Rogers Arena last night, but the most significant win came off the ice.

The Oilers hosted an extra special Scotiabank Skater on Thursday, five-year-old Ben Stelter. Ben is currently battling a form of brain tumour known as glioblastoma.

It was an honour to have such an inspirational #Oilers fan as our @Scotiabank Skater. Five-year-old Ben Stelter has been battling glioblastoma & starts another round of radiation soon. We wanted to show him all our love & support. You've got this, Ben. 🧡💙#LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/sHrVGHMU20 — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) March 25, 2022

He was diagnosed with the tumour one year ago and underwent four rounds of chemotherapy and 30 radiation treatment sessions to remove it. The tumour returned right before Christmas, and Ben is about to undergo another round of radiation treatment next week to continue his battle.

But not before a special performance with his favourite team.

Ben joined the team on the ice for the national anthems and received a pep talk from captain Connor McDavid — one of his two favourite players.

What an amazing night! Thank you so much @scotiabank @brian_d_porter @ashifmawji @EdmontonOilers and everyone else that made the night so special for Ben and our family. We are so grateful for everything. Ben is on cloud nine and will never forget this night! Our hearts are full! pic.twitter.com/pHteQBA4EZ — Mike Stelter (@m_dan25) March 25, 2022

“He lit up the building pretty quickly, so I think it was pretty easy to get up for the game after Ben skated on the ice,” Oilers goalie Mike Smith said. “It always puts things into perspective when you see a little guy like that and what he’s been through to get on the ice like that and get Rogers Arena bopping right from the first faceoff. Obviously, an inspiration to us all, and I’m happy we got a big win for him.”

Before Ben helped push the Oilers to a win, he was treated to multiple standing ovations from the crowd.

After this moment with @EdmontonOilers @m_dan25 son Ben. He went into the room with the team..great job making this boy enjoy the best night of his life.. pic.twitter.com/1RclZqG7Nd — Gene Principe (@GenePrincipe) March 25, 2022

He joined them in the locker room to celebrate post-game and was presented with the Oilers’ player of the game helmet and leather vest and a trip to the media room with Zach Hyman — where he was prompted with questions from media.

How did the team play, Ben?

“Really good,” he replied.

How did Hyman look?

“Good,” Ben started. “I think he played really good.”

Who is your favourite player?

“McDavid and (Leon) Draisaitl,” Ben said.

Hyman, laughing beside Ben, didn’t take offence.

Go Ben Go! We’re all behind you, true Edmonton Legend! https://t.co/q4gIrFeltT — Zach Hyman (@ZachHyman) March 25, 2022

“I think I need a little bit more time,” Hyman said. “I just got here. But I think Ben’s picked two great guys and two great players. Just happy to be on stage with him.”

Onstage. Center stage. For a truly magical night.