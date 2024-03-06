Oilers' Stuart Skinner robs Bruins captain Marchand with diving save

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner did his part to keep the first period of tonight’s game against the Boston Bruins scoreless.

The 26-year-old turned away all of the nine shots he faced in the opening frame, including an incredible diving stop off the stick of Bruins captain Brad Marchand, who appeared to have a wide-open cage on the powerplay look.

STUART SKINNER 😱 HOW DID HE SAVE THIS?! pic.twitter.com/HiTfPYSb5L — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 6, 2024

If Marchand had decided to one-time the puck it probably would have been a goal, but a slight hesitation was all Skinner needed to dive over and get a blocker on it. It’s definitely in the running for Skinner’s best save of the year.

Fans watching the game were also impressed with the desperation stop.

This is unreal — Ball Knower (@knowerofallball) March 6, 2024

He sold out there — Jay (@Jayweaselfat) March 6, 2024

Tonight’s opening frame went just slightly better for Skinner than the last meeting between these two teams last month. In that game, he allowed a goal on 14 shots in the first period en route to an exciting 6-5 overtime loss.

Skinner holds a 1-2-1 record in four career games against the Bruins.