14 players the Oilers have been linked to ahead of the trade deadline

The lead-up to this year’s trade deadline has been one of the more interesting ones in recent memory for the Edmonton Oilers.

Though the team has been in the buyer’s market for several seasons in a row, they haven’t been linked to as many players as they seem to be this year. It seems like every other day, the Oilers are reported to be interested in trading for a new player.

So, instead of searching social media for reports and browsing every rumour site, here is a list of 14 players the team has reported interest in at one point or another.

Top six wingers:

Jake Guentzel, LW, Pittsburgh Penguins

Guentzel is the top player available at the deadline this season. He has 22 goals and 52 points in 50 games this year.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported on the Spittin Chiclets podcast that the Oilers are very interested in Guentzel.

Vladimir Tarasenko, RW, Ottawa Senators

The former St. Louis Blues sniper is on an expiring deal and is not expected to re-sign with the struggling Senators. He has 17 goals and 41 points in 57 games in the Canadian capital.

The Oilers have expressed interest in Tarasenko, according to Ottawa Sun reporter Bruce Garrioch.

Pavel Buchnevich, LW, St. Louis Blues

A newer name to breach trade rumours, Buchnevich is a very interesting name that the Blues could move and a perfect fit for the Oilers.

Edmonton Journal reporter Jim Matheson was the first to connect the Oilers to Buchnevich.

Jordan Eberle, RW, Seattle Kraken

In what could be the best story of the deadline, an Eberle return to Edmonton has been talked about quite a bit, as long as the Kraken can’t re-sign him.

The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun mentioned Eberle as a player the Oilers had on their trade “wish list.”

Anthony Mantha, RW, Washington Capitals

Another new name that has emerged, Mantha could be an under-the-radar target for a team like the Oilers. He is on an expiring contract and has rebounded for 20 goals and 34 points with the Capitals this season.

Friedman recently mentioned on the 32 Thoughts podcast that the Oilers could be interested in trading for him.

Anthony Duclair, LW, San Jose Sharks

The former Florida Panthers forward had a dynamite playoff run to the finals last season but is on a floundering Sharks team. He’s done well considering, scoring 14 goals and 23 points this year.

Oilers appear as one of the interested teams on The Fourth Period’s trade list.

Depth centermen:

Nic Dowd, C, Washington Capitals

If the Oilers want to improve their defensive game in the bottom of their lineup, Dowd would do just that. He isn’t a scorer, with eight goals and 16 points in 45 games.

The asking price might be steep, but Sportsnet’s Jeff Marek says he is in the “orbit of interest” for the Oilers.

Adam Henrique, C, Anaheim Ducks

The Ducks are once again selling at the deadline and Henrique is their biggest fish left available. He would bring an offensive punch to the Oilers’ depth, as he has 18 goals and 42 points this season.

Friedman mentioned that Edmonton has engaged in discussions for Henrique in his latest written 32 Thoughts column.

Sam Carrick, C, Anaheim Ducks

Similarly to Henrique, the Ducks may also sell off Carrick, who is much less enticing than Henrique. He would give the Oilers a bit more edge at the bottom of the lineup.

Carrick was another player mentioned by Friedman that the Oilers have shown interest in.

Luke Kunin, C, San Jose Sharks

A penalty kill specialist for the Sharks, Kunin is similar to Carrick in that he won’t move the needle offensively. He has just eight goals and 12 points this season.

Once again, he was connected to the Oilers by Friedman on the 32 Thoughts podcast.

Defencemen:

Sean Walker, RD, Philadelphia Flyers

Now that Chris Tanev has been traded, the defensive market is shuffling to Walker. The Oilers have been rumoured to be interested in adding on their backend and have been connected to the player.

The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta has reported that the Oilers have talked to the Flyers about trading for him.

Alexander Carrier, RD, Nashville Predators

Carrier may not be as available as he was a few weeks ago due to the Predator’s resurgence, but recent reports say he may still be on the move. He’s a young player who has good underlying results against elite competition.

Friedman suggested the Oilers had an interest in Carrier on The Jeff Marek Show in early February.

Joel Edmundson, LD, Washington Capitals

For the second year in a row, the Oilers have been linked to Edmundson. This time around, he is in Washington as opposed to Montreal. At 30, he would be nothing more than a seventh defenceman on this team.

His name has been brought up by Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravelli as a player that the Oilers could be interested in.

David Savard, RD, Montreal Canadiens

The veteran Savard has told the Canadiens that he would like to stay, but there is still a chance he gets moved for a good enough offer.

Edmonton is among the interested teams listed on The Fourth Period’s trade list.