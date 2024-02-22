Oilers scratch and claw but can't complete comeback against Bruins

Corey Perry dropped the gloves, Evander Kane delivered a few thunderous hits, and the Edmonton Oilers’ glorious third-period comeback came up just short in a 6-5 loss to the Boston Bruins in OT.

The Edmonton faithful got their price of admission plus some in a gritty 60 minutes that included just about everything you could ask for in the matchup against two of the most offensively talented teams in the NHL.

It was such a good game that they decided to play extra hockey. A 5-5 score at the end of regulation set the stage for the most exciting finish possible and it was stifled by a highlight-reel goal by star Bruins defender Charlie McAvoy.

Warren Foegele, who had to pinch-hit on the top line in place of a sick Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, held up his side of the bargain, picking up two hard-nosed goals to help keep Edmonton in the game.

EDM BOS G53. February 21, 2024. Warren Foegele goal. 1-1. 🎥: Sportsnet | NHL pic.twitter.com/IXsltkdunT — Nation Network Media (@NationNMedia) February 22, 2024

Corey Perry, the new guy on the Oilers block, also pulled his weight, dropping the gloves in a heavyweight bout with Parker Wotherspoon and tying the game at 4 goals apiece in the third.

Perry and Wotherspoon exchange some punches! 😤 pic.twitter.com/9n1lrvqHph — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 22, 2024

Perry ties it in the third! 🪱 pic.twitter.com/tfNOqD5I3S — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 22, 2024

Even Mattias Janmark, who had just two goals heading into tonight’s game, got in the action. Scoring his third of the season and first off the blade of his stick.

mattias janmark and cody ceci combine on a goal to cut the bruins’ lead to one. pic.twitter.com/XjTnzojCZN — zach (@zjlaing) February 22, 2024

Goaltending was optional for both goaltenders, as Jeremy Swayman and Stuart Skinner both had their moments but couldn’t stop an onslaught of goals in the final 40 minutes. The third-period comeback was nearly stifled by Bruins sniper David Pastrnak, though Zach Hyman knotted things back up with his 34th of the season, in his usual manner.

EDM BOS G53. February 21, 2024. Zach Hyman goal. 5-5. 🎥: Sportsnet | NHL pic.twitter.com/c1kmFn7em6 — Nation Network Media (@NationNMedia) February 22, 2024

Edmonton had a powerplay in OT but couldn’t solve Swayman, who had two 10-bell saves against Leon Draisaitl.

The Oilers record just their second OT loss of the season and, though they don’t get the two points, they climb within two points of the Vegas Golden Knights for second place in the Pacific Division.