Oilers top trade deadline priority is acquiring Adam Henrique: report

The Edmonton Oilers’ top trade target at this year’s trade deadline is reportedly playing on the Anaheim Ducks.

After months of speculation about what Oilers GM Ken Holland could do at this deadline, a new report from TSN’s Chris Johnston has the team very interested in centerman Adam Henrique.

“It seems at this point, the top priority for Edmonton is to try to acquire Adam Henrique from the Anaheim Ducks,” Johnston said in the latest edition of Insider Trading. “He’s viewed as a good fit on multiple levels.”

INSIDER TRADING… – Latest on Guentzel; Pens seek quality over quantity

– Canucks have discussed flipping Lindholm

– Sens ready for domino effect

– Oilers targeting forwards

– Devils & Toffoli

– Latest on Walker, Pacioretty MORE: https://t.co/xz6QInjIDZ pic.twitter.com/8uAGjQgybk — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) March 5, 2024

Henrique has been lights out for the Anaheim Ducks this season and is poised to hit a career-high in points at the age of 34. He does have some say on where he goes, with a 10-team no-trade clause, but Johnston went on to say that Henrique is open to playing in Edmonton.

“I believe [Henrique] is warm to the idea of a move to Edmonton if a trade can be consummated between the Ducks and Oilers,” reported Johnston. “At this point in time, it seems like that’s where Edmonton aiming a lot of its focus for these next couple days.”

It’s not exactly clear where Henrique would slot into the Oilers lineup if the team finds a way to acquire him. He is a natural centre, which means he could slot in as the team’s third-line pivot to help jumpstart some offence, but it is also not out of the realm of possibility that he plays on the wing in the top six.

Henrique would give the team a lot more flexibility to move players around where they see fit. Edmonton has already tried Ryan McLeod on the wing with Leon Draisaitl at various points and has found success. Perhaps a Henrique acquisition would push McLeod up into the top six while Henrique rejuvenates the bottom of the forward group.

The Ducks, and potentially a third team, would have to retain a significant portion of Henrique’s $5.8 million cap hit to make things work. As for the asking price, a first-round pick seems to be the price point for players of Henrique’s calibre this season, with the Sean Monahan trade to the Winnipeg Jets setting the market.

It also would not be surprising to see the Ducks throw in Sam Carrick in the deal, as the Oilers have had a lot of reported interest in him as well.

The trade deadline is set to hit at 1 pm MT on Friday afternoon.