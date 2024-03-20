Stuart Skinner continues adorable post-win Oilers tradition by himself

Stuart Skinner might be the most wholesome player on the Edmonton Oilers.

The 25-year-old did not play in last night’s 3-2 OT victory over the Montreal Canadiens, but he found a way to get involved after the game. In normal circumstances, fans would see Skinner high-five with defenceman Vincent Desharnais after a win. It’s been a tradition after every Oilers win since the two of them made it to the NHL.

With Desharnais not dressing because of a nagging injury, Skinner decided to continue the tradition all by himself, winding up for a high-five to nobody. It was sweet and sad at the same time.

No Vinny tonight but Skinny kept the tradition going 😭 pic.twitter.com/8yRxs8Jk1Y — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) March 20, 2024

This tradition has far deeper roots than just in the NHL. Desharnais and Skinner have been doing this all since the pair played together in the ECHL way back during the 2019-20 season.

Desharnais told Daily Hive a bit more about the tradition earlier in the season.

“We didn’t really plan it; it just kind of happened,” Desharnais said. “I think that’s what makes it so much more special because we didn’t know… It’s not something we’re doing for the fans. That’s something we’re doing for the team. We’re just doing it for ourselves.”

The pair have formed a deep friendship over the years, playing with each other in the ECHL, AHL, and now the NHL. You rarely play with a teammate in three separate professional leagues, and it’s something Desharnais cherishes about Skinner.

“Tougher days you show up, and you’re a little bit more tired, the body is sore, and you’re going through a tough streak at the start of the season. We kept reminding each other of where we started,” explained Desharnais.

It doesn’t appear Skinner will be without his friend for too much longer. Desharnais has been skating with the team, and it looks as though his injury doesn’t appear to be major. He will most likely re-join the lineup in one of the team’s upcoming games.

Hopefully, some more post-game high-fives come with his return.