Jack Campbell lets in the most bizarre goal with Oilers AHL team

It’s been that kind of year for Edmonton Oilers goaltender Jack Campbell.

The 32-year-old has been in the AHL playing for the Bakersfield Condors since November, and while he has been on a recent hot streak, his bad luck came back last night.

In a game against the Calgary Wranglers on Tuesday night, Campbell was tasked with facing a penalty shot from defenceman Jonathan Aspirot. The result was perhaps one of the most bizarre goals ever scored.

It’s a goal that sums up how things have gone for Campbell this season. He made the initial save and assumed that the threat of getting scored on had passed. Yet, as the puck was directed up into the air, it slowly dropped behind him and into the net. It’s just rotten luck for the Michigan native.

The game’s result wasn’t favourable for Campbell and the Condors either, as the Wranglers won by a score of 2-1. In a game where a single goal was the difference, this one somehow got past Campbell.

It’s reminiscent of another terrible goal he let in early on in his tenure with the Condors. However, that goal was more on how Campbell played it, rather than bad luck.

Oh no Jack….oh dear god… Nils Åman's second of the night is ….how you say….one of those one's a goalie will want back! #Canucks pic.twitter.com/vkRBu9cNk6 — Cody Severtson (@CodySevertson) November 10, 2023

While it may be easy to point at this goal and admonish Campbell, that shouldn’t be what happens. The goal was the result of some truly rotten luck and could have been scored on any other goalie. It also shouldn’t erase the good hockey that Campbell has been playing lately.

He has won six of his last eight games played with the Condors and has put up a very impressive .920 save percentage in 29 AHL games. If it wasn’t for the good play of Calvin Pickard with the Oilers, Campbell would likely have already been called back up to the NHL.

However, due to the Oilers now getting solid goaltending, it doesn’t look like any more NHL action is in the cards for the veteran netminder this season. The best he can do is continue to play well and hope he can make a return to the league next season.