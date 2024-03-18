Oilers show off new-look defensive pairs without Desharnais

The Edmonton Oilers defensive pairs looked a little different at practice this morning.

This comes after it was revealed that Vincent Desharnais may be battling an injury suffered in a fight with Josh Manson against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night. The hulking six-foot-seven defender was playing on the Oilers’ second pair with Darnell Nurse, so an injury is sure to cause some shuffling.

Though Desharnais was on the ice for this morning’s practice, he was not participating in line rushes and was instead acting as the extra defenceman. This seems to indicate that he will be missing at least one game while he rehabs what has been reported to be a broken finger.

Edmonton head coach Kris Knoblauch has revealed what the pairs will look like without Desharnais. TSN’s Ryan Rishaug had the first report.

Desharnais on the ice. But Stetcher taking reps with Nurse, Kulak Ceci, Bouchard and Ekholm. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) March 18, 2024

Trade deadline acquisition Troy Stecher appears to be getting a look inside the Oilers’ top four, sliding in beside Nurse on the second pair to replace Desharnais. Stecher was acquired from the Arizona Coyotes just before deadline day earlier this month and made his Oilers debut last Wednesday in a 7-2 win against the Washington Capitals.

The 29-year-old was brought in to give the Oilers some injury insurance, so having him draw in should not be a surprise. He isn’t known for his offensive production, scoring just a goal and five points in 48 games this season, but he is known for his work ethic. Having him play in the top four should give the team a much clearer picture of the type of player they have going into the playoffs.

There were no other changes to the defensive group. Mattias Ekholm and Evan Bouchard remain the Oilers’ de facto top pairing while Cody Ceci will stick with Brett Kulak on the third pair.

At this time, there is no indication of how serious Desharnais’ injury is. Considering he was participating in practice, it’s safe to say that it doesn’t appear to be something that should keep him out long-term.

The Oilers are in action against the Montreal Canadiens tomorrow night. Puck drop is set for 7 pm MT.