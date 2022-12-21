SportsHockeyOilers

Oilers star Evander Kane launches new fashion brand

Rob Williams
Rob Williams
|
Dec 21 2022, 7:51 pm
Oilers star Evander Kane launches new fashion brand
@shopinhouse/Twitter | Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

Evander Kane has a new fashion brand.

The Edmonton Oilers star has partnered with In-House to debut a new line of clothing called Defy.

Defy has hoodies, joggers, T-shirts, hats, and logo sticker packs for sale through the In-House website.

The name “Defy” has a special meaning for Kane.

“As many of you already know, I’ve always tried to use my platform as a professional athlete to raise awareness about societal issues. This venture into fashion is my message to those that feel undervalued and overlooked in any way,” Kane said in an Instagram post.

“Defy memorializes the personal adversity that I, as well as many others, have faced growing up as black hockey players. Time after time I was told I could never make it, and once I did, my presence fuelled hate. Many have tried to bring me, and other players that look like me, down — but it didn’t matter.

“When they doubt, we DEFY.

“This brand serves as a symbol of hope, and a testament that hard work can pay off. Come join me, and let’s defy all odds, together.”

Kane, 31, has been out of the Oilers lineup since November 8, following a scary wrist laceration. He’s back skating but is expected to miss multiple months.

Rob WilliamsRob Williams
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Oilers
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.