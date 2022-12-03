Oilers' Kane is already back skating after scary wrist injury (VIDEO)

Evander Kane is back on the ice less than a month after a gruesome wrist slash expected to keep the Edmonton Oilers forward sidelined for multiple months.

The Oilers tweeted a video of Kane skating and handling a puck on his own at Rogers Place.

Great to be back skating👊🏽 https://t.co/UGc714oyb2 — Evander Kane (@evanderkane) December 3, 2022

He will miss multiple months because of a laceration to his wrist sustained when a skate cut him during a 3-2 win at the Tampa Bay Lightning on November 8.

Kane sustained the injury when Lightning forward Patrick Maroon inadvertently skated over his arm in the second period. Kane immediately grabbed his wrist and placed pressure on it, skated off the ice, and ran down the tunnel to be treated by staff.

“Thank you for all the kind wishes and prayers over the past several hours,” Kane wrote in a tweet the day after the injury. “Obviously, last night was an extremely scary moment for me, and I’m still in a little bit of shock. I would like to thank the entire training staff of the Edmonton Oilers and Tampa Bay Lightning, along with all the doctors and paramedics who rushed to help treat and repair my injury.

“Without all of you I know things would’ve been much worse and I’m sincerely grateful. I won’t be back next game, but I will be back and I look forward to being back on the ice playing the game I love alongside my teammates and in front of our great fans.”

On the mend, thank you 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8ZN7K5KAfc — Evander Kane (@evanderkane) November 9, 2022

The Oilers are looking to add a bit of an “edgy” forward to their group to partially offset the loss of Kane, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

He has five goals and 13 points in 14 games played this season after signing a four-year, $20.5 million contract with the Oilers this summer.