Oilers' Kane to miss multiple months after gruesome wrist slash

The good news is Evander Kane is in stable condition.

The bad news is the Edmonton Oilers forward will miss multiple months because of a laceration to his wrist sustained when a skate cut him in a 3-2 win at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night.

The Oilers project Kane a three-to-four month timeline with the injury.

#Oilers forward Evander Kane has been placed on LTIR & is expected to miss 3-4 months. Mattias Janmark & Klim Kostin have been recalled from the @Condors. We wish Evander the best in his recovery process. pic.twitter.com/FrDZnplPvp — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) November 9, 2022

“Thank you for all the kind wishes and prayers over the past several hours,” Kane wrote in a Twitter post. “Obviously last night was an extremely scary moment for me and I’m still in a little bit of shock. I would like to thank the entire training staff of the Edmonton Oilers and Tampa Bay Lightning, along with all the doctors and paramedics who rushed to help treat and repair my injury.

“Without all of you I know things would’ve been much worse and I’m sincerely grateful. I won’t be back next game, but I will be back and I look forward to being back on the ice playing the game I love alongside my teammates and in front of our great fans.”

On the mend, thank you 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8ZN7K5KAfc — Evander Kane (@evanderkane) November 9, 2022

He sustained the injury when Lightning forward Patrick Maroon inadvertently skated over Kane’s arm in the second period. Kane immediately grabbed his wrist and placed pressure on it, skated off the ice, and ran down the tunnel to be treated by staff.

“It’s scary… certainly scary,” Edmonton captain Connor McDavid told media postgame. “I think you could feel the energy in the entire rink get sucked out. You’re very concerned when you see something like that and so much blood on the ice. We’re hearing he’s doing okay, but that’s the initial. I thought everybody responded really well.

“It’s a fast game. We were talking in the room how crazy it is. Pucks are flying around 100 miles an hour, guys are flying around on little knives. It’s a crazy game out there. Something like that can happen and it certainly provides the human side of the game.”

Kane’s timeline, in theory, would allow the winger to return sometime near the end of the season and before the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

He has five goals and 13 points in 14 games played this season after signing a four-year, $20.5 million contract with the Oilers this summer.