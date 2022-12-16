Oilers have "discussed internally" trading for Klingberg, Edmundson: report

The Edmonton Oilers have their holiday wish list set, and at the top is something that can bolster their blue line.

The Oilers are seeking some rearguard help in an attempt to strengthen their team defence for a playoff push, and have “discussed internally” adding the likes of John Klingberg of the Anaheim Ducks and Joel Edmundson of the Montreal Canadiens, according to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun.

“The Edmonton Oilers are looking to be buyers closer to March 3,” LeBrun said on Insider Trading on Thursday. “The area, of course, that we’ve been talking about all season is on the blue line where they would especially like to add. A couple of names to keep in mind, as the Oilers’ front office looks at who potentially is out there between now and March 3.

“I know they had discussed internally the merits, for example, of both John Klingberg and Joel Edmundson, as part of their long list of D that they’re looking at.”

Edmonton sits fourth in the Pacific Division with 35 points by way of a 16-10-3 record. The third-place Seattle Kraken also have 35 points but have played two fewer games.

The Oilers have surrendered 105 goals, the seventh-worst in the league.

Klingberg, 30, has 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in 24 games with the Ducks this season after signing a one-year, $7 million deal in late July.

Edmundson, 29, has three points (one goal, two assists). His four-year, $14 million contract with an average annual value of $3.5 million expires at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season.

The Oilers have just under $1.6 million of cap space, per CapFriendly.

“Totally different players, of course. Now John Klingberg, who has struggled this year with the Anaheim Ducks, he signed a one-year deal with the Ducks, specifically knowing he’d be flipped more than likely before the March 3 deadline,” LeBrun said. “He’s got a full no-trade clause right now. But on January 1, that switches to a modified no-trade where there’s 10 teams where he can be traded to. And he’s obviously an offensive quarterback-type defenceman.

“Totally different with Joel Edmundson, obviously, a shutdown-type defenceman; leadership guy, Stanley Cup pedigree. The [Montreal Canadiens] aren’t looking to move him by the way. But they’re obviously where they are in their retooling, willing to listen to most of their veterans.”