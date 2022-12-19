SportsHockeyOilers

Oilers sign goalie Stuart Skinner to $7.8 million contract extension

Rob Williams
Rob Williams
|
Dec 19 2022, 6:27 pm
Oilers sign goalie Stuart Skinner to $7.8 million contract extension
Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Stuart Skinner has been a pleasant surprise for the Edmonton Oilers this season, and today he was rewarded for it.

The 24-year-old goaltender has signed a three-year $7.8 million contract extension with the Oilers. The contract, which kicks in next season, will carry a $2.6 million cap hit.

Not bad for a guy that was playing ECHL games in Wichita three years ago.

Many expected the Oilers goaltending woes to be fixed this season, and they seemingly have been. Just not by the guy everyone thought.

Jack Campbell has been a disappointment since signing a five-year, $25 million contract with the Oilers in the summer. Instead, it’s been Skinner playing the majority of the games.

Skinner has a .915 save percentage in 18 starts, posting a 9-8-1 record. Campbell, by contrast, has a .875 save percentage in 14 starts, with an 8-6-0 record.

Rob WilliamsRob Williams
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Oilers
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.