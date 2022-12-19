Oilers sign goalie Stuart Skinner to $7.8 million contract extension

Stuart Skinner has been a pleasant surprise for the Edmonton Oilers this season, and today he was rewarded for it.

The 24-year-old goaltender has signed a three-year $7.8 million contract extension with the Oilers. The contract, which kicks in next season, will carry a $2.6 million cap hit.

Not bad for a guy that was playing ECHL games in Wichita three years ago.

🗣 SKINNER! The #Oilers have signed Edmonton-born goaltender Stuart Skinner to a three-year contract extension with an average annual value (AAV) of $2.6 million.#LetsGoOilers — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) December 19, 2022

Many expected the Oilers goaltending woes to be fixed this season, and they seemingly have been. Just not by the guy everyone thought.

Jack Campbell has been a disappointment since signing a five-year, $25 million contract with the Oilers in the summer. Instead, it’s been Skinner playing the majority of the games.

Skinner has a .915 save percentage in 18 starts, posting a 9-8-1 record. Campbell, by contrast, has a .875 save percentage in 14 starts, with an 8-6-0 record.