Maroon finds Oilers' Kane in warmup to apologize for scary skate cut (VIDEO)

Evander Kane is back in the lineup for the Edmonton Oilers and at least one member of the opposition is happy to see him return to the ice.

Namely, Pat Maroon.

Kane had emergency surgery to his wrist after a 3-2 win at the Tampa Bay Lightning on November 8 after Maroon inadvertently skated over his arm in the second period. Kane immediately grabbed his wrist and placed pressure on it, skated off the ice, and ran down the tunnel to be treated by staff.

Maroon sought out Kane in warmups when the Lightning visited the Oilers at Rogers Place on Thursday to apologize, and admitted he didn’t even know at the time he was the one involved in the gruesome freak accident.

“My son told me I did it. I didn’t even know I did it,” Maroon told Kane in the mic’d up moment. “My bad, I guess.”

"My son told me I did it. I didn't even know I did it. My bad I guess." Pat Maroon apologizes to Evander Kane for inadvertently skating over his wrist back in November pic.twitter.com/vJgLDCFsVe — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) January 20, 2023

The pair shared a fist bump and chatted for just a couple of seconds, with Kane accepting the apology before the pair skated back to complete their respective warmups.

The game was Kane’s second since returning from the injury. He was originally expected out for three to four months but returned to the Edmonton lineup after just 10 weeks.

“It felt fine,” Kane told media after the game. “No issues tonight other than my finish.

“I guess I can’t expect too much, but yeah, we had some looks. The team played well. We got two points against a really good team and I had my looks tonight, which was a positive and I’ll just try to build off that.”

Kane has yet to register a point since his return to the lineup earlier in the week but does have nine shots while averaging 17:07 of ice time.

Overall, the winger has 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 16 games this season in his first of a four-year contract totalling $20.5 million.