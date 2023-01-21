Oilers' McDavid gets hilariously appropriate birthday gift from gear supplier

Connor McDavid turned the ripe young age of 26 earlier in January, and equipment manufacturer CCM made sure the Edmonton Oilers captain came away with a special present that worked on a number of levels.

Socks.

And more socks.

“Apparently I needed new socks… Thanks for the belated bday gift,” McDavid, who wears CCM gear, tweeted Friday.

Apparently I needed new socks… Thanks for the belated bday gift @CCMHockey 😂🧦 pic.twitter.com/Iv6NyJSbb4 — Connor McDavid (@cmcdavid97) January 20, 2023

McDavid was trending on Twitter earlier this month, but it wasn’t his routine highlight reel efforts that shocked hockey fans nationwide and across the globe. Instead, the NHL’s leading scorer blew the minds of audiences with the state of his socks in an appearance on After Hours.

The disintegrating state, that is.

McDavid’s toes were sticking out of holes in the grungy, ratty socks in a picture shown on the Hockey Night in Canada segment alongside Louie DeBrusk and Scott Oake.

Connor McDavid wears the same socks every game, and you gotta see them. 😳 pic.twitter.com/FYRPRBFRC9 — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) January 9, 2023

“They don’t make them anymore, whatever that brand is, I think it’s a CCM brand or something,” McDavid told the pair, who were sitting on the panel with him.

“I can’t believe that there isn’t a company out there willing to manufacture Connor McDavid’s preferred socks, not just for you but for the many who buy them,” Oake replied.

Turns out there is now.

And McDavid might be able to freshen up his game as a result — not that he needs it.

McDavid, who will be joined by teammates Leon Draisaitl and Stuart Skinner in the 2023 NHL All-Star Game, is well on his way to a record season, even by his standards. McDavid is the runaway favourite for the Art Ross Trophy as the league’s top scorer, as well as the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy as the circuit’s top goal-getter with 39 goals and 86 points.

No telling how his production will spike with his toes kept warm, and firmly in place thanks to CCM.