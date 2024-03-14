Oilers interested in signing two of their trade deadline acquisitions: report

The Edmonton Oilers are hoping that Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick’s stays in Edmonton can be extended.

The Oilers acquired Henrique and Carrick in a trade on March 6 from the Anaheim Ducks. In return, general manager Ken Holland parted ways with his 2024 first-round pick, as well as a conditional fifth-round pick in 2025.

Henrique has suited up for four games with the Oilers so far, while Carrick has dressed in three. Despite their short time with the organization, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reports that Holland is looking to sign the pair to contract extensions.

“We will see how things unfold, but Edmonton did show interest in extending both Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick,” Friedman wrote in his latest 32 Thoughts column.

Both players are pending UFAs this summer, with Henrique set to come off of a five-year, $29.125 million deal, while Carrick is coming to the end of a two-year, $1.7 million contract.

In his four games with the Oilers, Henrique has spent time as a winger in the top six and playing centre on the third line. His versatility is a big part of why the Oilers chose to bring him in, as they were looking for both a third-line centreman and a scoring winger prior to the deadline. It appears they may have gotten both in the 34-year-old.

As for Carrick, he is viewed as more of a depth forward who will be used mainly in a fourth-line role. He made his presence felt immediately with the Oilers, dropping the gloves early in his first game in a fight with Mathieu Olivier of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The acquisition of Henrique and Carrick was one of two moves Holland made heading into the deadline, as he also brought in defenceman Troy Stecher from the Arizona Coyotes. Both moves were made in order to help bolster this already talented Oilers group, who many believe are capable of winning the Stanley Cup later this year.