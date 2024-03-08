Sam Carrick gets in heavyweight fight in Oilers debut

Sam Carrick didn’t waste any time showing the Edmonton Oilers what he brings to the table.

After the Columbus Blue Jackets opened up a 2-0 lead in the first period against the Oilers, the 32-year-old Carrick decided to drop the gloves with the hulking Mathieu Olivier to give his team a spark.

The result was a heavyweight bout that saw both guys throw bombs.

A less-than-friendly welcome.@BlueJacketsNHL forward Mathieu Olivier dropped the gloves and traded punches with Sam Carrick, who is playing in his first game with the Oilers.#CBJ pic.twitter.com/TO2OtOp4cX — Bally Sports Columbus (@BallySportsCBUS) March 8, 2024

This is exactly what was advertised when it came to Carrick. Edmonton traded for him to bring a little more bite into the lineup as this was his eighth fight of the season.

The fight started off pretty even but as it progressed it became clear that Olivier did eventually get the better of the new Oilers forward. Instead of giving the team a spark, it seemed to do the opposite as the Jackets scored on the very next shift to make it 3-0.

Though the team could have played better in the first period of Carrick’s Oilers debut, there is no doubt that he won over some fans with the spirited fight.

Perhaps, fellow trade acquisition, Adam Henrique can help the team claw themselves back into the game in the final 40 minutes.