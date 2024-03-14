"Meant a lot": Brown touched by ovation from Oilers fans after first goal

Edmonton Oilers forward Connor Brown couldn’t wipe the smile from his face when speaking with reporters after last night’s 7-2 win over the Washington Capitals.

It’s been a rough season for Brown, who entered last night’s game goalless through 54 outings. His last goal had come back in March of 2022, as a torn ACL limited him to only four games last season. Much to his relief, however, he was able to end the lengthy goal drought last night.

“It’s just kind of nice to have it behind me,” Brown said postgame. “It’s nice to get one and contribute offensively. It’s nice to have it in the past.”

While there was some initial confusion as to whose goal it was, it became clear from seeing the celebration that Brown did indeed have his first of the season. His teammates were very excited, but the even better reaction came from the crowd, who threw some hats on the ice and gave a lengthy standing ovation.

Standing ovation and hats on the ice for Connor Brown's first goal since March 24… 2022 ‼️🔥 pic.twitter.com/A3zp4RG9Xi — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 14, 2024

“It meant a lot,” Brown said of the ovation. “You play in a big market like this, they’re aware of the storylines. It means a lot, obviously it’s been a struggle this year offensively. I haven’t been able to get one to go. For their support to shine through there and see their rooting for me, it’s a good feeling.”

Shortly after the game had ended, Brown also hopped on Instagram to once again thank Oilers fans for their support.

Zach Hyman, who recorded his fifth career hat trick in last night’s win, believes this goal will serve as the catalyst to get Brown playing to the level fans expected.

“It’s not easy coming to a new team, coming off an injury,” Hyman said. “There’s so many looks that should have gone in from him, I think. For whatever reason, hockey’s a funny game with bounces and things like that. Just took one like that for him to get one, and I’m sure we’ll be seeing a lot more from him. I’ve played with him for a long time, he’s a really good player who can score. First of many for him in this jersey.”

The Oilers will have a few days to sit back and relax after the emotional evening, as they aren’t back in action until Saturday versus the Colorado Avalanche. Puck drop in that one is set for 8 pm MT.