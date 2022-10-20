Oilers reveal new "reverse retro" jersey featuring Oil Gear logo (PHOTOS)

The Edmonton Oilers reverse retro jersey had dropped.

And the Oil Gear has officially returned.

The Oilers have reintroduced a version of the famed, polarizing third jersey worn two decades ago that now lives in a new form remixed in an orange and navy colour way as part of the NHL’s second installment of the reverse retro series.

The Oil Gear, originally designed by legendary comic book artist and writer Todd McFarlane, had been long suspected as the option for the Oilers.

The jersey, which celebrated its 20-year anniversary in 2022 and was teased earlier this summer, was Edmonton’s original third jersey and features a ‘dynamic gear’ surrounding the oil drop with each bolt hub signifying each one of the franchise’s five Stanley Cup titles.

The original Oil Gear jersey, worn from 2001 to 2007, was originally unveiled on October 26, 2001, and was worn the next night in a 3-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Hockey Night in Canada.

The crest on the new reverse retro “will be enhanced with a raised three-dimensional treatment,” according to the NHL.

The unveiling was part of the reverse retro series, with all 32 NHL clubs unveiling new alternate jerseys. Each jersey features a retro NHL logo at the centre of the collar as an additional retro touch.

The reverse retro series was first rumoured to return in January.

“The first iteration of reverse retro was one of the most popular uniform launches of all time. Fans couldn’t get enough of not only their team’s jersey, but the nostalgia and storytelling league-wide,” Dan Near, senior director at Adidas Hockey, said in a release. “In 2022, we’re doubling down on the design formula – your colours, your retros, remixed – and once again seeking to bring the magic of the sport to Gen Z and fans around the world.”

The updated reverse retro will now be featured in select games in the 2022-23 season.