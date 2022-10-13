SportsHockeyOilers

Oilers fans aren't thrilled with new concession prices at Rogers Place

Oct 13 2022, 9:18 pm
@Iwantadonair/Twitter

Inflation is about to wallop Edmonton Oilers fans when they step to the concession counter at Rogers Place. 

Oilers fans are being treated to an increase in food pricing at their home rink, with a tweet from Brad Slater going viral exposing the cost to eat at Edmonton home games this season. 

And it didn’t go over well. 

Concession images from Slater show a combo of chicken tenders, fries, and beer being served up for $30. Two cheeseburgers, accompanied by two bags of chips and two fountain pops will run an even $55.

A hot dog and a beer rings in at $20.75. Two pops and two bags of popcorn will set fans back $36.50, and a cheeseburger and pop costs $22. 

 

In 2019, chicken tenders and a ‘souvenir’ soda cost $21.75, and a large popcorn and 20oz beer cost $20.75, according to a Facebook post detailing concession prices on fan site All Things Oilers. A hot dog and beer was previously listed at $18.25. 

The new concession prices come as the Oilers are launching another revenue stream.

Edmonton announced its own digital content subscription service this week at a monthly cost of $8.99. The subscription promises behind-the-scenes coverage including pre- and post-game shows, live feeds of interviews, and a special series. 

