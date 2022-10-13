Oilers fans aren't thrilled with new concession prices at Rogers Place

Inflation is about to wallop Edmonton Oilers fans when they step to the concession counter at Rogers Place.

Oilers fans are being treated to an increase in food pricing at their home rink, with a tweet from Brad Slater going viral exposing the cost to eat at Edmonton home games this season.

And it didn’t go over well.

Concession images from Slater show a combo of chicken tenders, fries, and beer being served up for $30. Two cheeseburgers, accompanied by two bags of chips and two fountain pops will run an even $55.

A hot dog and a beer rings in at $20.75. Two pops and two bags of popcorn will set fans back $36.50, and a cheeseburger and pop costs $22.

The "Screw You Daryl Katz" pregame combo starter pack. Just $8.49 pic.twitter.com/p3xQkZuJ0W — Travis Currie (@travcurrie) October 12, 2022

Wow thise prices are insane….. Van is high too but at the triple Os you can get a burger and fries for 12 somethin 😵‍💫 — Liv ☆ (Demko4Vezina) (@HuggyxHoggy) October 12, 2022

Wait it’s $55 for 2 burgers and a drink? What the fuck 😂 — Naya 💜 (@MissNaya00) October 12, 2022

For all those in the comments saying "so businesses aren't suppose to profit?" — be better. These are some of the concession prices in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2022. This is how billionaire owners should be treating fans. No, they don't "have" to profit off everything. pic.twitter.com/WW3vNQ5ys9 — J. Laurin (@KidLaurin) October 12, 2022

Time to smuggle in some McDonalds cheeseburgers in my pants — Ryan Spotowski (@ryspot) October 12, 2022

In 2019, chicken tenders and a ‘souvenir’ soda cost $21.75, and a large popcorn and 20oz beer cost $20.75, according to a Facebook post detailing concession prices on fan site All Things Oilers. A hot dog and beer was previously listed at $18.25.

The new concession prices come as the Oilers are launching another revenue stream.

Edmonton announced its own digital content subscription service this week at a monthly cost of $8.99. The subscription promises behind-the-scenes coverage including pre- and post-game shows, live feeds of interviews, and a special series.