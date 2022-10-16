Oilers' Leon Draisaitl explains touching reason why he wears No. 29

Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl has always been known to be one to stand out from the crowd.

From being drafted third overall by the Oilers back in 2014, to becoming the first-ever German-born winner of Hart Trophy as NHL MVP, to putting up three 100+ point seasons, Draisaitl’s exuded stardom right from the early stages of his career.

But there is one thing that many fans always wondered: why does Draisaitl, a forward, wear 29, a number typically reserved for goalies?

Well, it turns out there’s a good answer.

Back in the late 2000s, Leon’s father Peter was coaching the Ravensburg Tower Stars second-division team back in Germany. And starring for that roster was Coaldale, Alberta native Ben Thomson, wearing No. 29.

From After Hours:#Oilers F Leon Draisaitl explains why he wears #29: pic.twitter.com/XFZpVPfcRr — Adam Laskaris (@adam_la2karis) October 16, 2022

“Benny Thompson was my favorite player on that team and yeah, I had I had a great connection to him. I loved watching him and he was so good to me. I was a young boy and yeah, really took me under his wing and just such a good guy and so that’s that’s why [I wear 29],” Draisaitl said in an After Hours segment on Saturday night’s Hockey Night In Canada post-game show. “I skated with them and you know that always made my day after after their practice getting to go out there with with the big boys was a lot of fun.”

In an interesting Alberta connection, Thomson spent six years with the WHL’s Medicine Hat Tigers before playing three seasons for the University of Alberta Golden Bears. Thomson then turned pro, spending time in the AHL, ECHL, and Austrian leagues before making the move to Ravensburg.

“I had the pleasure of knowing Leon as a young lad. Leon attended many of our games and I was often instructed by him as to how many goals are scored that night,” Thomson said in a recorded video message on the segment. “I always enjoy watching you tell us why you picked No. 29.”