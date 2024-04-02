Should Oilers re-sign Corey Perry for next season?

One of the most unexpected things about this season is Corey Perry emerging as a fan-favourite for the Edmonton Oilers.

The 38-year-old has a tumultuous history with Oilers fans that dates back to a 2017 playoff series against the Anaheim Ducks. Perry scored a critical OT goal in that series that put the Oilers on the brink of elimination.

Seven years later, Perry now sees himself wearing the Oilers jersey after a controversial exit in Chicago earlier this season. The results so far have been pretty encouraging, as the veteran has already dropped the gloves a few times and has contributed six goals and nine points in 29 games.

EDM CBJ G61. March 7, 2024. Corey Perry goal. 2-3. 🎥: Sportsnet | NHL pic.twitter.com/NtWgnrCL94 — Nation Network Media (@NationNMedia) March 8, 2024

Perry has been a utility player for the Oilers since his arrival in January. He has spent time playing all over the lineup, with stints in both the top six and bottom six. As Edmonton prepares for what they hope is a long playoff run, Perry will most likely settle into a third or fourth-line role.

The fit is there with Perry and the Oilers and, although he isn’t scoring buckets like he did in his prime, the results seem to be coming along. This begs the question: should the Oilers take a shot at extending Perry for next season?

An answer to that question is dependent on a few critical factors. The biggest of which is whether or not Perry wants to continue his NHL career. At 38, the former 50-goal scorer is well within retirement age and, although he still possesses the skill of an NHL player, there is no doubt that he has lost a step or two when it comes to his skating.

There has been no indication either way about what Perry plans on doing for next season, but if he does decide to come back, the Oilers would be smart to at least take a run at bringing back the renowned pest. He fits the mould for an Oilers team needing an element of nastiness and brings with him a lot of veteran experience.

Corey Perry and Logan Stanley drop the gloves in a heated tilt. pic.twitter.com/6WYfJj3XIq — TSN (@TSN_Sports) March 27, 2024

There could potentially be some mutual interest as well. At this stage in his career, winning another Stanley Cup would probably be a priority for Perry. If Edmonton cannot do that this season, they will still be one of the top contenders going into next year.

The problem will be the cap number, as Edmonton will not have a whole ton to offer him once the offseason hits. According to Cap Friendly, the Oilers are set to have about $14.4 million to play around with but will have to potentially get new contracts for Warren Foegele, Adam Henrique, Connor Brown, Vincent Desharnais, Calvin Pickard, Dylan Holloway, and Philip Broberg.

Though some of those players may not be back with the team next season, you also have to factor in any external signings the team might make in free agency. They can probably bring back Perry on a one-year deal, but it will have to be cheap. There is no situation where Edmonton can afford the $4 million deal he signed with the Blackhawks last summer.

If Perry is willing to sign around the $1 to $1.5 million mark for one more season in the Alberta capital, then a deal should be able to be worked out between the two sides.

That way, Oil Country can experience a full season of cheering for a player who they used to hate.