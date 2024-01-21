Oilers have agreed to contract with Corey Perry: report

It looks like the Edmonton Oilers will be adding Corey Perry into the fold.

The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta took to social media this morning to report that significant traction had been made between the two camps and that a contract has been agreed upon.

An announcement from the team confirming the signing is believed to be happening later today.

Hearing a deal has been agreed to. I believe an announcement will be made later today. https://t.co/ubv9VqA6Pr — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) January 21, 2024

The report was also confirmed by TSN’s Ryan Rishaug.

As per @TheFourthPeriod can confirm, all signs point to Perry heading to Oilers, announcement could come as early as Monday. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) January 21, 2024

Perry started the season playing for the Chicago Blackhawks, scoring 12 points in 16 games before his contract was terminated for an unknown incident. The Blackhawks did confirm that the matter was not illegal in nature.

This is the second time in three seasons that the Oilers have taken advantage of a player becoming available due to a terminated contract. In 2022, the team signed Evander Kane to a cheap deal after the San Jose Sharks let him go.

This will have a massive impact on Edmonton’s bottom-six. The veteran will add an element of physicality and skill that the team currently lacks down the lineup. It will also give Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch plenty of options to mix and match.

As for who Perry will replace in the lineup, it would appear this could mean that Adam Erne will be sent back down to the AHL, as he started the season there and hasn’t done much to justify a spot over anybody else in the bottom six. Those roster moves have not yet been confirmed.

There is no word on the details of Perry’s contract with the Oilers. Considering the situation, it would be fair to assume it will be a one-year deal for the remainder of the season with a low cap hit.

If the deal does get signed today, it would make for a dramatic return, as one of his first games in an Oilers uniform could come against the Blackhawks on Thursday night.