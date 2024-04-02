Oilers AHL team brings in high-scoring Oil Kings defenceman

The Edmonton Oilers AHL affiliate has brought in one of the WHL’s highest-scoring defencemen for the rest of the season.

On Monday, the Bakersfield Condors announced they had signed Marc Lajoie of the Edmonton Oil Kings to an ATO. The signing was announced alongside goaltender Connor Ungar, who was signed to an entry-level deal by the Oilers last month.

The 20-year-old Lajoie has enjoyed an amazing season with a lacklustre Oil Kings squad. Despite the team finishing second last in the Eastern Conference, Lajoie led the way offensively from the blue line, scoring a whopping 26 goals and 58 points in just 68 games.

Those 26 goals led the Oil Kings and are good enough for second among all WHL defencemen.

The St. Albert, Alberta, native spent the first four seasons of his junior career playing for the Tri-City Americans, where he put up good — but not great — offensive numbers. He was eligible for the 2021 NHL draft but was not selected.

His career-high in goals before this season was 12, which he scored during the 2021-22 season.

He was traded to the Oil Kings in May 2023 and has exploded into one of the league’s premier offensive defensemen. This was Lajoie’s last year of WHL eligibility as he is slated to turn 21 in May.

Though Lajoie does not yet have an NHL contract, this ATO can potentially lead to an entry-level deal with the Oilers. The signing would make sense, as the Oilers prospect cupboard is starting to look pretty barren after a few years of trading picks for immediate help on the NHL squad.

Lajoie would provide an offensive punch in their system that is otherwise lacking. In a few seasons, he and 2023 second-round pick Beau Akey could be decent call-up options for the big club.

We’ll see if the ATO leads to bigger things soon.