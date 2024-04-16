Oilers playoff tickets almost sold out and resale prices are sky-high

Edmonton Oilers playoff tickets went on sale today and fans wanting to get into Rogers Place will have to pony up quite a bit of cash.

Tickets for the four potential home games that the Oilers will play in the first round went on sale earlier today. While a few retail tickets are still available for each game, the majority of available tickets are now on the resale market.

If you were hoping to snag a few on the cheap, you would be disappointed. Prices right now range from $275 for upper-bowl tickets to $1,228 for lower-bowl tickets.

Game 1 tickets are starting at $281 and go all the way up to $1147.

Here is a look at each game’s cheapest and most expensive ticket prices for each Oilers home game as of Tuesday afternoon.

Playoff Game # Cheapest ticket Most expensive ticket 1 $281.75 (section 205) $1147.03 (section 101) 2 $275.52 (section 209) $1147.03 (section 101) 5 $281.75 (section 205) $1178.95 (section 113) 7 $281.75 (section 217) $1228.62 (section 101)

These prices are not ideal for people on a budget hoping to get into the building to cheer on their team, but it could be a lot worse. Just a few years ago, in 2022, resale playoff tickets were being sold for an eye-popping $3200 in the first round.

Even so, some Oilers fans were not happy with the high prices this year.

I knew they'd be expensive, but just absolutely LOL at #Oilers playoff ticket prices (face value). I'll pass, thanks. — Marcel Schoenhardt (@mschoenhardt) April 16, 2024

Oilers tickets are insane for the first round. It would be cheaper to go to LA or Vegas for a game. — My Corsi says im good (@Jfmj93) April 16, 2024

Significantly higher this year. Cheapest were $275. I snagged a couple but that will likely be it for this playoff run. Lower bowl was $475-$800 which is insane for Round1. — Ed Jay – X (@patrickbpenguin) April 16, 2024

I saw they started at $275 but those were all gone, and out of my price range anyway. It just sucks how much it costs to see a game in person these days, let alone a playoff game. — Cody Stuart (@betamanic) April 16, 2024

To contrast with other Canadian teams, the Canucks started selling playoff tickets a few weeks ago with the cheapest tickets currently starting at $305. Over with the Winnipeg Jets, tickets to their first-round playoff series can be had for $242 at the cheapest.

Surprisingly, the Toronto Maple Leafs have the cheapest playoff tickets available of the four Canadian teams, with prices starting at $222.

As the playoffs get closer and a first-round opponent is decided upon, the prices for Oilers tickets are surely to tick up even higher. One has to imagine a potential Vegas Golden Knights draw could send ticket-sellers into a frenzy as they try to capitalize on the rivalry between the two teams.

If getting into the building is too expensive for your taste, you do have a few more cost-effective options to get in on the Oilers playoff fever. The team announced this morning that they would be bringing back the free outdoor viewing parties in Edmonton’s downtown Ice District.

They are also going to be selling $5 tickets to watch away games inside the arena on Rogers Place’s jumbotron.

To take a look at all the ticket options available, you can visit the Ticketmaster website.