SportsHockeyOilers

Oilers playoff tickets almost sold out and resale prices are sky-high

Preston Hodgkinson
Preston Hodgkinson
|
Apr 16 2024, 8:39 pm
Oilers playoff tickets almost sold out and resale prices are sky-high
Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports

Edmonton Oilers playoff tickets went on sale today and fans wanting to get into Rogers Place will have to pony up quite a bit of cash.

Tickets for the four potential home games that the Oilers will play in the first round went on sale earlier today. While a few retail tickets are still available for each game, the majority of available tickets are now on the resale market.

If you were hoping to snag a few on the cheap, you would be disappointed. Prices right now range from $275 for upper-bowl tickets to $1,228 for lower-bowl tickets.

Game 1 tickets are starting at $281 and go all the way up to $1147.

Oilers-playoff-tickets

Oilers playoff ticket prices for Game 1 on Ticketmaster.ca

Here is a look at each game’s cheapest and most expensive ticket prices for each Oilers home game as of Tuesday afternoon.

Playoff Game # Cheapest ticket Most expensive ticket
1 $281.75 (section 205) $1147.03 (section 101)
2 $275.52 (section 209) $1147.03 (section 101)
5 $281.75 (section 205) $1178.95 (section 113)
7 $281.75 (section 217) $1228.62 (section 101)

These prices are not ideal for people on a budget hoping to get into the building to cheer on their team, but it could be a lot worse. Just a few years ago, in 2022, resale playoff tickets were being sold for an eye-popping $3200 in the first round.

Even so, some Oilers fans were not happy with the high prices this year.

To contrast with other Canadian teams, the Canucks started selling playoff tickets a few weeks ago with the cheapest tickets currently starting at $305. Over with the Winnipeg Jets, tickets to their first-round playoff series can be had for $242 at the cheapest.

Surprisingly, the Toronto Maple Leafs have the cheapest playoff tickets available of the four Canadian teams, with prices starting at $222.

As the playoffs get closer and a first-round opponent is decided upon, the prices for Oilers tickets are surely to tick up even higher. One has to imagine a potential Vegas Golden Knights draw could send ticket-sellers into a frenzy as they try to capitalize on the rivalry between the two teams.

If getting into the building is too expensive for your taste, you do have a few more cost-effective options to get in on the Oilers playoff fever. The team announced this morning that they would be bringing back the free outdoor viewing parties in Edmonton’s downtown Ice District.

They are also going to be selling $5 tickets to watch away games inside the arena on Rogers Place’s jumbotron.

To take a look at all the ticket options available, you can visit the Ticketmaster website.

Preston HodgkinsonPreston Hodgkinson
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Oilers
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop